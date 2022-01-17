Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $720.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $715.60 million to $725.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $698.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.96. 48,577,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,046,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam lifted its stake in Zynga by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.