Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

