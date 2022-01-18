-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

NYSE WTER remained flat at $$1.13 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,320. Alkaline Water has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

