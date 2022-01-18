-$0.09 EPS Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMAX stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CareMax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

