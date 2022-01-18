$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.06. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Holley during the third quarter worth $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

