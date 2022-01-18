$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,020. NETGEAR has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $881.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75.

NETGEAR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

