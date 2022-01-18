-$0.14 EPS Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Akerna posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

KERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

NASDAQ KERN traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,720. Akerna has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akerna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

