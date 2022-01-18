-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.43). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMDA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,920. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

