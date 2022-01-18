$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. Diebold Nixdorf reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,790. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6,246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

