$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 222,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,080. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 519.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after buying an additional 404,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,081,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after purchasing an additional 476,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.