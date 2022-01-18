$1.05 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.23. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $12.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $186.10 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

