$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,770. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

