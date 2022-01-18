$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

