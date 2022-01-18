$1.98 EPS Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.18. Mosaic reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

