10,111 Shares in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.