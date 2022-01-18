1,039 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.48.

AAP opened at $239.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.15 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

