12,025 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $307.74 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

