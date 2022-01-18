$121.14 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post sales of $121.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.53 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $77.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $423.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.66 million to $426.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $480.76 million, with estimates ranging from $471.98 million to $489.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

RUTH has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 226,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,270. The firm has a market cap of $694.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

