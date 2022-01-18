12,815 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,329,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $148,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

