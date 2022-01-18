149,212 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 149,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in V.F. by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 87.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 198.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

