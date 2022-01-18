15,006 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $729.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $677.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.58. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

