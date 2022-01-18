156,217 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 156,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 95.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

