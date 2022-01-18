17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.33 EPS

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($9.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE YQ opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $79.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 11,022.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 17 Education & Technology Group by 285.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47,195 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

