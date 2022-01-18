$181.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report $181.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.77 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $725.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $720.60 million to $730.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $779.07 million, with estimates ranging from $769.50 million to $788.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AIRC shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

