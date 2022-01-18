$185.64 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post sales of $185.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.31 million and the highest is $186.00 million. Coupa Software reported sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $717.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.49 million to $718.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $869.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.54 million to $881.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.10.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,029. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $132.07 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 227,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,894,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.