1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.32

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 13939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 30.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

