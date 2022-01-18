$208.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to post sales of $208.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.60 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $206.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full-year sales of $808.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $804.50 million to $810.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $888.54 million, with estimates ranging from $869.10 million to $910.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,491 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.68. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

