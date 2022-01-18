2,310 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,158,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JACK opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.89. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

