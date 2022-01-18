2,600 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 105,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

