$291.80 Million in Sales Expected for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report sales of $291.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $228.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS.

Zacks Investment Research raised America's Car-Mart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CRMT traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,390. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The company has a market cap of $637.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 10.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.6% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

