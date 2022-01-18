2,913 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,379,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,589,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,427,000 after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.75 and a 52 week high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

