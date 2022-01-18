$3.04 Million in Sales Expected for Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce sales of $3.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 million and the highest is $3.70 million. Intrusion posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $8.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 million to $9.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.25 million, with estimates ranging from $15.65 million to $16.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,593,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 440,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.