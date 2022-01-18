$3.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,408,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after purchasing an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $7.24 on Tuesday, hitting $236.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil.

