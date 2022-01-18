$31.32 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $31.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.05 million to $31.91 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $110.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.52 million to $111.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.62 million, with estimates ranging from $138.02 million to $184.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.85% and a negative return on equity of 1,531.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

