360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 3.5% Higher

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 11,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,905,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of research firms have commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

