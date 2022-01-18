38,922 Shares in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $15,291,000.

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

