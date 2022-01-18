3i Group (LON:III) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,815 by Analysts at Barclays

3i Group (LON:III) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,735 ($23.67) to GBX 1,815 ($24.76) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LON III opened at GBX 1,432 ($19.54) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. 3i Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,089.50 ($14.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($20.57). The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,328.85.

Get 3i Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 19.25 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.