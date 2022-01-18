3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGOPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of TGOPY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2733 dividend. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

