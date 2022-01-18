432 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in RH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in RH by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Citigroup dropped their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.87.

Shares of RH stock opened at $447.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.98 and a 200 day moving average of $638.20. RH has a 1 year low of $411.88 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

