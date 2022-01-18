$5.04 Million in Sales Expected for Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to report sales of $5.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 million. Phunware reported sales of $2.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.27 million to $10.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 248.37% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Phunware has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $311.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

