549 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $116,480,830. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.81.

MRNA stock opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

