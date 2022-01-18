662 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Truefg LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 211.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.05. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock valued at $349,853,904. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.