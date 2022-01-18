$7.16 Million in Sales Expected for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to report $7.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $32.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.30 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $51.21.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,064,000 after acquiring an additional 524,783 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,494,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,475,000 after acquiring an additional 345,737 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,514,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,673,000 after acquiring an additional 118,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

