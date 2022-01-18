$7.75 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post $7.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.03 million and the lowest is $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $15.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $199.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock worth $582,787 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

