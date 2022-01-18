$7.75 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to post $7.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.03 million and the lowest is $5.64 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $15.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $129.95 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $199.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 10,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $505,399.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock worth $582,787 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

