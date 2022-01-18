$948.54 Million in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post $948.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $959.60 million and the lowest is $919.90 million. Terex reported sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Terex has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

In related news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Terex by 28.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Terex by 99.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,294,000 after acquiring an additional 164,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

