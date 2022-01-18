$97.92 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $97.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.88 million to $98.72 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $387.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.68 million to $387.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $392.15 million, with estimates ranging from $383.66 million to $402.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.