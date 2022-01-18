a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.53 million.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

