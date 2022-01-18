ABBC Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $48.18 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $162.88 million and approximately $48.18 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006900 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003169 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,023,052 coins. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com . ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

