Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accolade were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Accolade by 920.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Accolade by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accolade by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ACCD shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.