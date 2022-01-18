Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Accor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accor has an average rating of Hold.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. Accor has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.